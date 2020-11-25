Pakistan presents dossier to UN chief on India's state-sponsored terrorism

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram with UN Chief Antonio Guterres. Photo: Radio Pakistan

NEW YORK: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram met the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday and presented him a dossier which proves India's involvement in terrorist activities across Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, the meeting took place at the UN Headquarters in New York during which the Pakistani representative briefed the UN Secretary-General about the contents of the dossier and demanded the UN take notice of the situation.

After the meeting, Akram also addressed a press conference and reiterated that India's state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan was carried out to paralyse the country's economy.

"The UN Security Council's team is also investigating Indian terrorism in Pakistan, which is an open violation of the United Nation Charter and international laws," he said.

Munir Akram added that Pakistan will also present the dossier proving Indian terrorism to the member countries of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"India is continuously involved in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself against any kind of Indian aggression," he stressed during the press briefing, adding that India has also been consistently trying to sabotage the developments of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is crucial to Pakistan's progress.

Last week, Munir Akram spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York and said that India does not even qualify for a seat on the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) because the state has violated the UN's resolution on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"One country [India] most insistent on the Security Council membership, has a proclivity for the use and the threat of use of force; [It] fomented terrorism across our region, violated UNSC's resolutions, and targeted innocent lives at the Line of Control (LoC). This [country] has no qualification for permanent or even non-permanent membership in the Security Council," ambassador Akram had said.