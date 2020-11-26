Akcent congratulates former DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor by roasting Abhinandan yet again

BUCHAREST: Dance-pop band Akcent on Wednesday congratulated "friend" and former spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, Asif Ghafoor, over his promotion to the rank of lieutenant general.

Sharing a picture from earlier when Adrian Claudiu Sînă had met Lt Gen Ghafoor and enjoyed tea with him, Akcent lauded the Pakistan Army official.

"Congratulations to you my friend for being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General @peaceforchange," he wrote on Twitter.

"I can't wait to have the Fantastic cup of tea again," Akcent added.

Ghafoor was among the six major-generals who were promoted by the Pakistan Army to the rank of lieutenant general, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). He has previously served as the director-general of the ISPR.

This is not the first time that Akcent has taken a dig at the IAF pilot and praised Pakistan's Armed Forces. In September last year, Akcent took to Facebook and posted a photo of himself with two armed men, and a caption which wished Pakistanis a happy Defence Day.

The musician stated in the caption of the photo that the "tea was fantastic", a reference to a video of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured after his warplane was shot down in Pakistani territory on Feb 27, 2019.

In the video made after his capture, Abhinandan appreciates the tea given to him by Pakistani officials as they interrogate him. The Indian pilot further added that Pakistanis had treated him very well, saying that the tea provided to him was fantastic.

In an announcement earlier today, the ISPR had said the officers who were promoted comprised Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, Maj Gen Akhtar Nawaz, Maj Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Maj Gen Salman Fayyaz, Maj Gen Sarfraz Ali, and Maj Gen Muhammad Ali.

Lt Gen Ghafoor has been posted as Inspector-General Communication and Information Technology, the military's media wing said. He had taken over as the DG ISPR from Lt Gen Asim Bajwa.