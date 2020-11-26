Rupee gains against US dollar

Thursday Nov 26, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs158.75 while it was sold at Rs159.75 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 26.
The rupee had ended at 159.80 against the dollar on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|116.8
|118.8
|Canadian Dollar
|121.6
|123.6
|China Yaun
|24.45
|24.6
|Euro
|189.6
|193.1
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|43.6
|44.1
|UAE Dirham
|44
|44.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|213.1
|216.1
|US Dollar
|158.75
|159.75