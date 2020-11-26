Rupee gains against US dollar

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.7 while it was sold at Rs161.6 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs158.75 while it was sold at Rs159.75 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 26.

The rupee had ended at 159.80 against the dollar on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.



Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 25

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 116.8

118.8

Canadian Dollar 121.6

123.6

China Yaun 24.45

24.6

Euro 189.6

193.1

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 43.6

44.1

UAE Dirham 44

44.5

UK Pound Sterling 213.1

216.1

US Dollar 158.75

159.75





