Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Rupee gains against US dollar

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.7 while it was sold at Rs161.6 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File 

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs158.75 while it was sold at Rs159.75 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday,  November 26.

The rupee had ended at 159.80 against the dollar on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 25

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar116.8 
118.8
Canadian Dollar121.6
123.6
China Yaun24.45 
24.6
Euro189.6 
193.1
Japanese Yen1.55 
1.58 
Saudi Riyal43.6
44.1 
UAE Dirham44
44.5 
UK Pound Sterling213.1
216.1
US Dollar158.75
159.75


