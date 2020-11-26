Coronavirus updates, November 26: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 386,198 on Thursday after 3,306 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, November 26, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 386,198

• Sindh: 167,381

• Punjab: 116,506

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 45,828

• Balochistan: 16,942

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 28,555

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,583

• AJK: 6,403

Deaths: 7,843

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,344

• Punjab: 2,923

• Sindh: 2,866

• Balochistan: 165

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 96

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 297

• AJK: 152

More than 60,333,049 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,420,462 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

12:00pm — Islamabad, Pakistan — DC office closed 'temporarily' after cases detected

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad's office has been shut down "temporarily'' after multiple positive cases were detected, confirmed Hamza Shafqat.

"Facilitation center at G-11/4 will stay open for all essential services," said the DC, adding that the employees of his office were also being tested.

11:45am — Moscow, Russia — Moscow extends self-isolation period for COVID-19 risk groups until Jan 15

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday extended a recommended self-isolation period for residents older than 65 and those in COVID-19 risk groups through New Year until January 15 as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Virus cases have surged nationwide since September, but authorities have resisted imposing a stringent lockdown, saying that targeted measures should be enough.

Sobyanin also said at least that 30% of staff at companies in the capital who had already been told to work remotely as a precaution should continue to do so until January 15.

Moscow, a bustling city of more than 12.5 million people, reports thousands of new coronavirus cases on a daily basis.

11:30am — Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies from coronavirus in UAE

Leading Sudanese politician and former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi died from a coronavirus infection three weeks after being hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates, according to family sources and a party statement early on Thursday (November 26).

Mahdi, 84, was Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in 1989 in the military coup that brought former president Omar al-Bashir to power.

The moderate Umma Party was one of the largest opposition parties under Bashir, and Mahdi remained an influential figure even after Bashir was toppled in 1989.

Last month, al-Mahdi's family said he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was transferred to the UAE for treatment a few days later following a brief hospitalisation in Sudan.

In a statement, the Umma Party said Mahdi would be buried on Friday morning in the city of Omdurman in Sudan.

11:15am — Multan, Pakistan — Multan to expand smart lockdown in city

District authorities in Multan have decided to expand the smart lockdown imposed in different areas of the city due to increasing coronavirus cases.

According to a notification, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Usman Colony, Siddiqui block, Islampura and Chah Korey Wala.

11:00am — Berlin, Germany — Germany's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise by 22,268

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,268 to 983,588, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 389 to 15,160, the tally showed.

10:45am — Karachi, Pakistan — SHC issues new rules for courts

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued new rules to be followed in the premises due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

The SHC directed police officials posted at the court gates to wear masks and avoid shaking hands. It also added that temperature will be checked of anyone coming in the courtroom and will also have to wear a mask.

The court also stated that hand sanitizers should be installed at the courts and also ordered that the windows remain open. The SHC has also directed officials to spray the courtrooms with disinfectants daily.

The circular also stated that only lawyers that have their cases will be allowed to enter the courtrooms. It also directed court officials to report to the authorities if any member of their family tests positive for the virus.

10:15am — Seoul, South Korea — South Korea reports biggest COVID-19 spike since March

South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest since March, as it grapples with a third wave of infections that appears to be worsening despite tough new social distancing measures.

The government reimposed strict social distancing rules on Seoul and surrounding regions this week, only a month after they had been eased following the second wave of infections.

Now some experts say the government moved too early to relax those rules, as the daily official case tally exceeds 500 for the first time since March 6.

Of the latest cases, 553 were locally transmitted and almost 73% of those were in the greater Seoul area, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.



Total infections in South Korea stand at 32,318, with 515 deaths.

10:00am — Karachi, Pakistan — Bilawal Bhutto goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am self isolating with mild symptoms," tweeted the PPP chairman.

Bilawal said that he will continue working from home, adding that he will address the PPP foundation day gathering via a video link.

"Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side," said Bilawal.

9:45am — Christchurch, New Zealand — Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus

Six members of the Pakistan contingent that have travelled to New Zealand have tested positive for the coronavirus, confirmed the New Zealand Cricket Board on Thursday.

"NZC was made aware today that six members of the Pakistan touring squad, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have tested positive for COVID-19," said the board in a statement.

The board said that two out of the six were cases of reinfection, while the other four were marked as "new". It added that following the test results the six individuals will be moved to the "quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility".

9:30am — Seoul, South Korea — S Korea, China top diplomats vow to work on COVID-19

The foreign ministers of South Korea and China pledged on Thursday to work together to advance bilateral ties and tackle regional and global issues including stalled nuclear talks involving North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea's Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi who arrived in Seoul late on Wednesday, after spending two days in Tokyo amid talk of a trip to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Wang said his visit was to highlight the importance of bilateral relations as the two countries cooperate as "strategic partners" on defending regional peace and stability and promote global governance.

"The COVID-19 crisis could not defeat the citizens of our two countries," he told Kang at the start of the meeting, through an interpreter.

"The bilateral ties have overcome the COVID-19 ordeals and are showing their strength and ever more vigour."

9:15am — Mumbai, India — India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.

India's coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the United States.

Deaths rose by 524, taking the total to 135,223.

9:00am — Beijing, China — China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, including 9 local infections

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that it received reports of 21 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, including nine domestically transmitted cases and 12 imported ones.

The domestically transmitted cases were reported in Inner Mongolia region, the commission said in its daily report.

Three new suspected cases related to the disease were reported on Wednesday, the commission said.

No new deaths were reported on the day.

On Wednesday, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, while 925 close contacts were cleared to go home after completing medical observation. The number of critical cases was one more than the day before.

The existing number of confirmed imported cases was 278, including three severe cases on Wednesday, and by then the mainland had reported a total of 3,821 imported cases with no fatality. Of the imported cases, 3,543 had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

As of Wednesday, a total of 86,490 confirmed cases had been reported on the mainland, and 81,550 of the patients had been discharged after recovery, with a death toll of 4,634. A total of 877,922 close contacts had been traced and 10,768 of them remained under medical observation.