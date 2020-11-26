Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 26

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 3,306 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 386,198. With 40 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,843. So far, a total of 334,392 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 43,963.

With 45,999 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.2%.





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 65 countries. There have been at least 60,009,000 reported infections and 1,414,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 17 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 9 days and has reported more than 16,068,000 since the pandemic began.

With 173,356 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 44,187 new infections while Italy reported 29,789 new cases and Brazil 29,564.









