Chrissy Teigen gives update on how she is coping with pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen gave an update to her fans about being stuck in a ‘grief depression hole'

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her depression and how she is coping with the loss of her pregnancy.

Turning to Twitter, the 34-year-old gave an update to her fans about being stuck in a ‘grief depression hole.’

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole. But do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon,” she wrote.

“They’ll call when I’m better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me, ok? thank u and love you!” she added.

Teigen and her husband and singer John Legend lost their baby boy, Jack, earlier this year after the model started facing complications in her pregnancy.