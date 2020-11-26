Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 26 2020
Chrissy Teigen gives update on how she is coping with pregnancy loss

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Chrissy Teigen gave an update to her fans about being stuck in a ‘grief depression hole'

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her depression and how she is coping with the loss of her pregnancy.

Turning to Twitter, the 34-year-old gave an update to her fans about being stuck in a ‘grief depression hole.’

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole. But do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon,” she wrote.

“They’ll call when I’m better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me, ok? thank u and love you!” she added.

Teigen and her husband and singer John Legend lost their baby boy, Jack, earlier this year after the model started facing complications in her pregnancy. 

