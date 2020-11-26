Hira Mani looks ethereal in purple outfit, husband showers love on her

Pakistani actress Hira Mani’s husband Salman Shaikh aka Mani showered love on his wife on social media, saying she makes him ‘proud’.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress turned to Instagram and shared her adorable photo wherein she could be seen sporting purple t-shirt.

Hira Mani looked ethereal in subtle makeup in the latest photo.

Taking to Instagram, Hira shared the photo and wrote, “haan chahay jitna make-up lag jaye lash pay Lekin Maskara nahi lagaongi main.”

Hira’s husband shared the same dazzling photo on his Instagram handle and wrote “You make me proud” followed by two heart emoticons.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Hira Mani and Salman tied the knot in 2008 and have two children.