Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Hira Mani looks ethereal in purple outfit, husband showers love on her

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Hira Mani looks ethereal in purple outfit, husband showers love on her

Pakistani actress Hira Mani’s husband Salman Shaikh aka Mani showered love on his wife on social media, saying she makes him ‘proud’.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress turned to Instagram and shared her adorable photo wherein she could be seen sporting purple t-shirt.

Hira Mani looked ethereal in subtle makeup in the latest photo.

Taking to Instagram, Hira shared the photo and wrote, “haan chahay jitna make-up lag jaye lash pay Lekin Maskara nahi lagaongi main.”

Hira’s husband shared the same dazzling photo on his Instagram handle and wrote “You make me proud” followed by two heart emoticons.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Hira Mani and Salman tied the knot in 2008 and have two children.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck recalls horrid experience with Marijuana: ‘The dice were loaded’

Ben Affleck recalls horrid experience with Marijuana: ‘The dice were loaded’
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid getting ready to celebrate first Thanksgiving with daughter

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid getting ready to celebrate first Thanksgiving with daughter
Drake is the latest star to wage a war against the Grammys

Drake is the latest star to wage a war against the Grammys
Prince William ended rift and supported Prince Harry after Meghan’s miscarriage

Prince William ended rift and supported Prince Harry after Meghan’s miscarriage
Barack Obama gives a ‘thumbs up’ to Drake playing him in his biopic

Barack Obama gives a ‘thumbs up’ to Drake playing him in his biopic
Jake Paul gets berated after he calls COVID-19 a ‘hoax’

Jake Paul gets berated after he calls COVID-19 a ‘hoax’

Chrissy Teigen gives update on how she is coping with pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen gives update on how she is coping with pregnancy loss
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green file divorce papers after 6-month separation

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green file divorce papers after 6-month separation

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn made a secret contribution to 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn made a secret contribution to 'Folklore'
Larry King hospitalized over cardiac issues

Larry King hospitalized over cardiac issues
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland helping her and Harry heal after painful loss

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland helping her and Harry heal after painful loss
Here's how royal family reacted to Harry and Meghan's 'unbearable grief'

Here's how royal family reacted to Harry and Meghan's 'unbearable grief'

Latest

view all