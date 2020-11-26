SAPM Dr Faisal dismisses calls for delaying MDCAT 2020

SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan's tweet came hours after opposition leader Maryam Nawaz came out in support of students calling for a delay in MDCAT exam. Photo: File

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday shared an image on Twitter explaining why holding the Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT) is not harmful despite the surging number of coronavirus cases in the country.

"For those comparing MDCAT examination [one exam, of 2.5 hours] with the overall closure of the education sector, here is a graphic to put things in perspective!" Tweeted Dr Faisal.

He added that no activity carries zero risks but clarified that during epidemics, risk mitigation — a strategy to prepare for and lessen the effects of threats — is done.

Moonis Elahi, Maryam Nawaz back calls for delay in MDCAT

Dr Faisal's tweet came hours after PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz came out in support of students and questioned why the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) was being held when educational institutes have been shut down across the country.

"While all educational institutions are closed and exams are being postponed, MDCAT students are being forced to appear for MDCAT test by PMC," tweeted Maryam.

She questioned the government as to why the safety of medical students and their families was not being considered "important".

"Why the discrimination? Why imperil them and their families?" asked Maryam.

A day earlier, PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi had also urged the government to reconsider the decision of holding the MDCAT on November 29 for the safety of students.



“When the government has suspended all educational activities and examinations because COVID-19, then why are thousands of young people being forced to appear for the MDCAT exam on November 29?” Elahi asked on Twitter.

Aspiring candidates have also demanded the authorities delay the exam due to the ongoing health crisis in the country after it was announced that the MDCAT will be held as per the schedule.