Pakistan Navy rescues stranded boats in Balochistan

Pakistan Navy personnel along with local fishermen recovering a tipped boat.

A rescue team from Pakistan Navy rushed to provide assistance to fishermen whose boats were stranded in Balochistan's coastal city of Ormara on Thursday.



According to a statement by the Navy, due to the heavy spell of rain and gusts of wind, many fishing boats (howras) anchored near Ormara fisheries swayed, tipped over and sank, while others ran aground near the beach.

Upon a request by Oramra's district administration, Pakistan Navy dispatched a team of 35 marines along with marine fast boats to carry out the rescue operation.

The rescue team reached the scene of the incident and recovered the boats. No loss of lives or injuries were reported.



