Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Toddler orders £55 McDonald's feast using mother's phone

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

The Mcdonald's feast included six promotional meals, six happy meals, eight special offer toys, 10 milkshakes, eight bottles of water, and two McSundaes. Photo courtesy: Mirror.co.uk

In an interesting development, a three-year-old kid managed to order a £55 McDonald meal all by himself from his mother's phone during the lockdown.

According to a news report published in Mirror.co.uk, mum, Raissa Andrade, 32, left her phone lying around when it was spotted by her mischievous son Tom who used it to order the huge takeaway.

"The naughty tot managed to get the 10 bags of food delivered directly to their address in the city of Recife in Brazil," the publication read.

The mother said that her son used to watch her making calls to restaurants to place orders and that is how he copied her

The Mcdonald's feast includes six promotional meals, six happy meals, eight special offer toys, 10 milkshakes, eight bottles of water, and two McSundaes.

Even with this sumptuous repast, the boy complaint to her mother that his favourite yellow minion was not still not delivered with his meal and the food outlet had also not delivered his apple pie.

Tom's mother also shared that he had placed the order when she had been to the doctor's and had not dealt with her hungry son straight away because she wanted to shower in order to follow coronavirus precautionary measures.

More From World:

'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says

'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says
More than 100 whales die after beaching themselves in New Zealand

More than 100 whales die after beaching themselves in New Zealand
Zombie situation: Dead minks rise from mass graves after Denmark's culling

Zombie situation: Dead minks rise from mass graves after Denmark's culling
Sudan's former premier Sadiq al-Mahdi passes away in UAE

Sudan's former premier Sadiq al-Mahdi passes away in UAE
India tops Asia in corruption, reveals report

India tops Asia in corruption, reveals report
Coronavirus cases across the world top 60 million

Coronavirus cases across the world top 60 million
Indian forces have raped, molested more than 11,000 Kashmiri women in 3 decades: report

Indian forces have raped, molested more than 11,000 Kashmiri women in 3 decades: report
European court halts extradition of suspected Pakistani drug lord Asif Hafeez

European court halts extradition of suspected Pakistani drug lord Asif Hafeez
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Bahrain soon

Israel's Netanyahu to visit Bahrain soon
India's UP state green-lights 'Love Jihad' law

India's UP state green-lights 'Love Jihad' law
France, Britain set to ease coronavirus restrictions as second wave subsides

France, Britain set to ease coronavirus restrictions as second wave subsides

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 25

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 25

Latest

view all