Toddler orders £55 McDonald's feast using mother's phone

In an interesting development, a three-year-old kid managed to order a £55 McDonald meal all by himself from his mother's phone during the lockdown.

According to a news report published in Mirror.co.uk, mum, Raissa Andrade, 32, left her phone lying around when it was spotted by her mischievous son Tom who used it to order the huge takeaway.



"The naughty tot managed to get the 10 bags of food delivered directly to their address in the city of Recife in Brazil," the publication read.

The mother said that her son used to watch her making calls to restaurants to place orders and that is how he copied her

The Mcdonald's feast includes six promotional meals, six happy meals, eight special offer toys, 10 milkshakes, eight bottles of water, and two McSundaes.

Even with this sumptuous repast, the boy complaint to her mother that his favourite yellow minion was not still not delivered with his meal and the food outlet had also not delivered his apple pie.

Tom's mother also shared that he had placed the order when she had been to the doctor's and had not dealt with her hungry son straight away because she wanted to shower in order to follow coronavirus precautionary measures.