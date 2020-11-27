Coronavirus updates, November 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 389,311 on Friday after 3,113 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, November 27, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 389,311

• Sindh: 168,783

• Punjab: 117,160

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 46,281

• Balochistan: 17,008

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 28,980

:• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,598

• AJK: 6,501

Deaths: 7,897

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,346

• Punjab: 2,945

• Sindh: 2,885

• Balochistan: 165

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 96

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 305

• AJK: 155

More than 60,880,145 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,430,822 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

10:15am — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises above 104,000

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 8,107 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 645 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 1,078,594 and the death toll to 104,242.

Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely to be significantly higher.

10:00am — Brasilia, Brazil — Bolsonaro says he will not take coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday evening that he will not take a coronavirus vaccine, the latest in a series of statements he has made expressing skepticism toward coronavirus vaccination programs.

In statements broadcast live over multiple social media platforms, the right-wing leader added that Congress was unlikely to require Brazilians to take a vaccine.

Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, and Bolsonaro has for months played down the seriousness of the pandemic despite being infected with the virus in July.

"I'm telling you, I'm not going to take it. It's my right," he said.

Bolsonaro also expressed skepticism over the effectiveness of mask wearing in the broadcast, implying there was little conclusive evidence of the effectiveness of masks in stemming the transmission of the virus.

The president has repeatedly said Brazilians will not be required to be vaccinated when a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available. In October, he joked on Twitter that vaccination would be required only for his dog.

9:45am — Karachi, Pakistan — Wasim Akram urges people to follow safety precautions

Former Pakistan team captain Wasim Akram urged people to follow safety precautions as the second wave of coronavirus spreads.

“Please stay safe and listen to the expert’s second wave of COVID is a very serious matter,” said Akram along with a video message on Instagram.

The former left-arm pacer urged citizens to wear a mask and maintain social distance.



9:30am — Sydney, Australia — Once Australia's COVID-19 hotspot, Victoria goes 28 days without an infection

Australia's second-largest state, Victoria, once the country's COVID-19 hotspot, said on Friday it has gone 28 days without detecting any new infections, a benchmark widely cited as eliminating the virus from the community.

The state also has zero active cases after the last COVID-19 patient was discharged from hospital this week, a far cry from August when Victoria recorded more than 700 cases in one day and active infections totalled nearly 8,000.

The spread of the virus was only contained after a lockdown lasting more than 100 days, leaving some 5 million people in Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, largely confined to their homes.

While the lockdown has seen infections wane, it slowed Australia's economic recovery from its first recession in three decades after large swathes of the country's economy were shut down in March.

Australia's economy shrank 7% in the three months to the end of June, the biggest quarterly decline since records began in 1959. The unemployment rate hit a 22-year high of 7.5% in July as businesses and borders closed to deal with the coronavirus.

The slowdown in cases, however, has seen Australian states and territories remove social distancing restrictions.

Australia's southern island state, Tasmania, on Friday became the latest to open its border to Victoria, reuniting families who had been apart for months.

Victoria is the last state to gain access to Tasmania, which closed its borders in March.



Australia's nearly 28,000 COVID-19 infections recorded to date, according to health ministry data, are far fewer than many other developed countries. Victoria accounts for more than 90% of the country's 905 deaths.



9:15am — Seoul, South Korea — South foils North's attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers

South Korea's intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee.

Lawmaker Ha Tae-keung said after being briefed by the National Intelligence Service that the agency did not specify how many and which drugmakers were targeted but said there was no damage from the hacking attempts, News1 said.

Last week, Microsoft said hackers working for the Russian and North Korean governments have tried to break into the networks of seven pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers in South Korea, Canada, France, India and the United States.

9:00am — Berlin, Germany — Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,806

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,806 to 1,006,394, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 426 to 15,586, the tally showed.