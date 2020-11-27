Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 27

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 3,113 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 389,311. With 54 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,897. So far, a total of 335,881 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 45,533.

With 43,214 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.2%.

World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 66 countries. There have been at least 60,640,000 reported infections and 1,426,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 17 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 16,180,000 since the pandemic began.

With 174,541 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 44,032 new infections while Italy reported 28,764 new cases and Brazil 31,537.









