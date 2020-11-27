Prince Faisal underscores importance Saudi Arabia attaches to relations with Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger, on November 27, 2020. — Photo courtesy @ForeignOfficePk

Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Friday underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to its fraternal and strategic relationship with Pakistan, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said.



The remarks came during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey today.

According to the statement, Prince Faisal "conveyed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the role played by Pakistan in maintaining regional peace and stability".

Qureshi, for his part, congratulated the Saudi leadership for a successful convening of the G-20 summit.

The foreign minister highlighted that a "deep-rooted and long-standing" relationship exists between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting between both sides, views were exchanged on "bilateral relations, regional issues, cooperation at multilateral fora, and the COVID-19 situation", according to the statement.



Qureshi apprised his Saudi counterpart of the "continuing grave situation" in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said the statement.



In this regard, Qureshi thanked Prince Faisal for the Kingdom’s "principled and steadfast support for the just cause of Kashmir".

The two foreign ministers discussed OIC’s importance as the vital platform for Muslim Ummah and its role in the advancement of the Kashmir cause.

Both agreed on "further deepening bilateral trade and economic cooperation including in the field of energy", the statement said.



It was also decided that the two countries have high-level exchanges to promote bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.



