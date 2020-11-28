Gold in Pakistan being sold at Rs110,800 per tola

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs110,800 on Saturday at the opening of trading in the bullion market. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs110,800 on Saturday at the opening of market in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs300 a day prior.

Read more: Gold rate increased by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan on November 27

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was being sold at Rs94,993 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs87,077 after the price of 1 tola of 22k gold increased to Rs101,566 at the opening of trading.



