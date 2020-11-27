Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 27 2020
Gold rate increased by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan on November 27

Friday Nov 27, 2020

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs110,800 on Friday at the closing of trading in the bullion market. Photo: Geo. tv/ File 

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs110,800 on Friday at the closing of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs300 during the intra-day trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,993 at the closing of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs87,077 with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold increasing to Rs101,566 at the closing of trading.


