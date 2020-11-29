Niamey declaration reiterates OIC’s principled position on Kashmir dispute: Pakistan

The 47th Council of Foreign Ministers attending OIC moot in Niger.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Sunday said that the inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in the Niamey Declaration of the 47th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is yet another manifestation of the organisation's consistent support to the Kashmir cause.



FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said the declaration explicitly reiterated the Organisation of Islamic Conference's principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.



Indian terrorism in Kashmir deplored

The OIC on Saturday reaffirmed its support for Pakistan on the Kashmir cause as it slammed Indian state-sponsored terrorism in the region.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the OIC, in a unanimously adopted resolution at the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers deplored India's state terrorism.

"[The OIC] denounced the use of pellet guns by Indian troops in [India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir]," the statement said, adding that it urged New Delhi to abide by international human rights obligations.

Urging the international community to review their engagements with India, the OIC acknowledged the people of Jammu and Kashmir as a principal party to the dispute.

The OIC has decided to further consider the Jammu and Kashmir dispute at the 48th CFM that is scheduled in Islamabad, the statement said.

The organisation strongly urged India to implement recommendations of two reports of the United Nations for human rights in the region and also reaffirmed that the final decision of the region would be through a free and impartial plebiscite.