‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s son Emir turns a photographer for mom, dad

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s four years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan turned a perfect photographer for his parents on the weekend.

Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar turned to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with hubby and revealed that their son Emir clicked the dazzling snap.

Neslisah captioned the endearing post, “My Best sundays ... photocredit : emir”.

The loved-up photo of Engin and Neslisah has won the hearts of the fans on photo-video sharing platform.



Earlier, Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, treated his fans with an adorable photo of him with his pet dog.

Engin Altan turned to Instagram and shared the snap with his black dog.

The actor could be seen all smiling while gazing at his pet.

