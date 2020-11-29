Russian man undergoes surgery to remove coin stuck in nose since childhood

Image: Konchalovsky Clinic

A Russian man recently underwent a surgery to get a coin that was stuck in his nose since childhood removed.

How did the coin end up in one of the most unlikeliest places? Turns out that when the man was six years old, he had slipped it inside his nose and got worried.

But his concern was much less than the fear of his own mother, who, he claimed, was very strict. And so he skipped telling her about the unfortunate incident.

Some time later, he himself forgot about the coin wedged in his nose. Until recently, after he turned 59 and faced breathing issues in his right nostril.

Image: Konchalovsky Clinic

When he approached the doctors at a local hospital, they advised a CT scan, which showed that his nose was blocked by a foreign object.

Once removed through endoscopy, doctors were surprised to find out that the foreign object was, in fact, a coin. Upon showing it to him, the Russian man recalled how he had mistakenly put the coin in his nose when he was six and had not told anyone about it due to a fear of his strict mother.

The coin was reportedly a one-kopek coin of the Russian ruble and is no longer used in the country.