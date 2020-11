A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs108,850. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs108,850 on Monday at the closing the bullion market after the precious metal's price fell by Rs1,150.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold is being sold at Rs93,221 at the closing of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs85,544 with the 1 tola of 22k gold being traded at Rs99,778 at the closing of trading.