Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.5%, shows NCOC data

A Reuters file image.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan climbed to 8.5% on November 29, data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre showed on Monday.

A total of 2,839 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total tally to 398,024.

The virus claimed 40 lives on Sunday, bringing the national death toll to 8,025. There are 2,046 patients under critical care while 2,543 patients are hospitalised. Out of the 1,757 ventilators allotted for COVID-19 across the country, 300 are occupied.

With 1,613 people recovering from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national tally stands at 341,423.

At least 71% of the coronavirus patients in Pakistan are male. Adults aged above 50 make up 76% of the total infections. NCOC said 72% of COVID-19 patients have comobidities.

According to NCOC, the coronavirus mortality rate in Pakistan stands at 2.02% against global fatality rate of 2.32%.

Read more: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30



Positivity rate

The highest COVID-19 prevalence was witnessed at 21.3% in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh came second at 14.04% and Balochistan third with 11.95%. Islamabad recorded 6.62%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5.57%, Punjab 4.84% and Gilgit Baltistan 3.43%.

In cities, Mirpur has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate at 27.75% and Muzaffarabad is second at 23.44%. Hyderabad recored 18.21%, Peshawar 18.09% and Karachi 17.95%.

In Quetta the coronavirus prevalence was recorded at 9.09%, in Islamabad it was 6.62%, in Abbotabad it was 6.22% and 6.19% in Lahore. Swat, Gilgit, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 5.81%, 5.68%, 4.83% and 3.14% respectively.

Weekly analysis

At an average of 2,591.5 cases per day, Pakistan has recorded 18,141 coronavirus infections in the past seven days with a daily case positivity average of 7.1%.

The country's death toll rose by 281 with an average of 40 deaths per day while 9,663 people recorded at a daily average of 1,380.