Shiv Sena leader claims Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar joining party

Photo: Indian Express

Indian actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar will be joining right-wing political party Shiv Sena on Tuesday, according to a leader of the party quoted by Indian media.

Matondkar had previously been a member on the Congress party, but resigned nearly a year ago.

NDTV reported that the Bollywood actor would be inducted to the party by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

She had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate and quit the party later.

Her name has been forwarded to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari by Shiv Sena for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor's quota.

Apart from Matondkar, 11 more names have been sent. The governor is yet to approve the list of 12 names.