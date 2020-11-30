Newlyweds forced to walk 6km due to PDM Multan rally

Realising that they would be unable to pass through, the newlyweds were then forced to step off from their car and walk instead. Geo News/via Geo.tv

LODHRAN: A newlywed couple on Monday was forced to walk six kilometres due to road blocks put in place by authorities ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) jalsa in Multan.



According to Geo News, the couple were at Lodhran's Dunyapur tehsil when they encountered numerous blockades with heavy contingents of police and other security personnel, forcing them to disembark from their vehicle and getting to their destination on foot.



Shipping containers and heavy vehicles were parked at intersections around Multan as a security measure, while mobile phone services were also suspended, adding to the inconvenience of the people.

