Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan thanks OIC for steadfast support on Kashmir issue at 47th CFM session

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

The logo of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.— Wikipedia/File

Pakistan on Monday thanked the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its reaffirmation of the steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute during the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Nigeria.

The CFM, attended by Foreign Ministers and representatives of OIC Member States, adopted a comprehensive and strongly-worded resolution on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan extended its deep gratitude to Niger, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in their respective statements during the Opening Plenary Session of the CFM.

Read more: OIC deplores Indian state-sponsored terrorism against innocent Kashmiris

"Pakistan is grateful for the explicit reiteration in the 'Niamey Declaration' of the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for 'a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions',” read the official communique issued by the Foreign office.

It also welcomed the adoption of other resolutions by the CFM, including Destruction of the Babri Masjid in India and Protection of Islamic Holy Places; Safeguarding the Rights of Muslim Communities and Minorites in non-OIC States; and Resolution on Maintenance and Promotion of Regional Peace and Security in South Asia.

Pakistan looks forward to hosting the 48th CFM Session in 2021.

As the prospective CFM Chair, Pakistan stands ready to constructively engage with the entire OIC membership to promote unity, peace, and prosperity among the Muslim Ummah, the statement concluded by saying.

More From World:

PM Imran Khan vows to facilitate Sikh community on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

PM Imran Khan vows to facilitate Sikh community on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary
Omar Ayub says PM Imran Khan keen to resolve gas sector's issues

Omar Ayub says PM Imran Khan keen to resolve gas sector's issues
Former premier Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali critically ill

Former premier Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali critically ill
Newlyweds forced to walk 6km due to PDM Multan rally

Newlyweds forced to walk 6km due to PDM Multan rally
WATCH: Asifa Bhutto-Zardari urges supporters to wear masks at PDM Multan jalsa

WATCH: Asifa Bhutto-Zardari urges supporters to wear masks at PDM Multan jalsa
Pak Army greatly values time-tested, brotherly relations with China, says COAS Bajwa

Pak Army greatly values time-tested, brotherly relations with China, says COAS Bajwa
Coronavirus vaccine: Moderna drug shows 100% efficacy against 'severe COVID-19'

Coronavirus vaccine: Moderna drug shows 100% efficacy against 'severe COVID-19'
KU extends deadline for entry test based online admissions 2021

KU extends deadline for entry test based online admissions 2021
WATCH: PDM workers break through barriers at Multan rally venue

WATCH: PDM workers break through barriers at Multan rally venue
Clash at Pak-Afghan border leaves three in critical condition, four injured

Clash at Pak-Afghan border leaves three in critical condition, four injured
Security guard dies while filming a TikTok video in Karachi

Security guard dies while filming a TikTok video in Karachi

Latest

view all