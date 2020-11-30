Pakistan thanks OIC for steadfast support on Kashmir issue at 47th CFM session

The logo of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.— Wikipedia/File

Pakistan on Monday thanked the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its reaffirmation of the steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute during the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Nigeria.

The CFM, attended by Foreign Ministers and representatives of OIC Member States, adopted a comprehensive and strongly-worded resolution on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan extended its deep gratitude to Niger, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in their respective statements during the Opening Plenary Session of the CFM.

"Pakistan is grateful for the explicit reiteration in the 'Niamey Declaration' of the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for 'a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions',” read the official communique issued by the Foreign office.

It also welcomed the adoption of other resolutions by the CFM, including Destruction of the Babri Masjid in India and Protection of Islamic Holy Places; Safeguarding the Rights of Muslim Communities and Minorites in non-OIC States; and Resolution on Maintenance and Promotion of Regional Peace and Security in South Asia.



Pakistan looks forward to hosting the 48th CFM Session in 2021.



As the prospective CFM Chair, Pakistan stands ready to constructively engage with the entire OIC membership to promote unity, peace, and prosperity among the Muslim Ummah, the statement concluded by saying.

