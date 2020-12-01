Coronavirus updates, December 1: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 400,482 on Tuesday after 2,458 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, December 1, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 400,482

• Sindh: 174,350

• Punjab: 119,578

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 47,370

• Balochistan: 17,187

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 30,406

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,658

• AJK: 6,933

Deaths: 8,091

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,369

• Punjab: 3,036

• Sindh: 2,935

• Balochistan: 167

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 97

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 318

• AJK: 169

More than 63,192,543 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,467,174 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

11:45am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Historical positivity rate at 7.2%

The historical case positivity rate stands at 7.2% while today's rate is 6.0%. Azad Jammu and Kashmir has the highest positivity rate at 14.5%, Sindh is second with 10.1%, and Balochistan third with 9.4%. Islamabad reported 4.3%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.8%, Punjab 3.5% and Gilgit Baltistan 2.6%.

In cities, the highest case positivity rate was observed in Mirpur with 20.62%, followed by Peshawar at 19.58 and Hyderabad at 19.03%. Karachi recorded 13.9%, Abbottabad 11.21%, Multan 10.66% and Rawalpindi 9.27%.

11:15am — Mumbai, India — India reports over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Nov 17

India recorded 31,118 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily tally since November 17, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday.

India now has 9.46 million COVID-19 infections, but the number of new daily cases has stayed below the 50,000 mark since November 7 despite a busy festival season last month, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths rose by 482, bringing the total to 137,621.

11:00am — Lahore, Pakistan — Punjab govt to set up two new testing labs in province

Punjab government has approved for setting up two new coronavirus testing labs in Multan and Rahim Yar Khan announced Special Assistant to CM Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Awan said that the labs can carry out 25,000 tests daily. She added that the Punjab government was confident of defeating the second wave of the coronavirus.

10:45am — Saudi Arabia not to holds Hajj till vaccine becomes available: Minister

Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri shared on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will not hold Hajj as per routine till the vaccine of the coronavirus becomes available.

“Saudi government says Hajj will be held under SOPs till coronavirus vaccine is available,” said Qadri. He also stated that there has been no conversation regarding the Hajj subsidy.

10:30am — New York, USA — COVID-19 drives 40% spike in number of people needing humanitarian aid, UN says

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a 40% increase in the number of people needing humanitarian assistance around the globe, the United Nations said on Tuesday, as it appealed for roughly $35 billion to help many of those expected to be in need next year.

"If everyone who will need humanitarian aid next year lived in one country, it would be the world's fifth largest nation," UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said.

"The pandemic has wreaked carnage across the most fragile and vulnerable countries," he added.

The United Nations has set out 34 humanitarian response plans covering 56 countries for 2021, aiming to help 160 million of what it forecasts to be 235 million most vulnerable people worldwide facing hunger, conflict and the impacts of climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

"We always aim to reach about two-thirds of those in need because others, for example the Red Cross, will try to meet the remaining gap," Lowcock said.

He said this year donors gave a record $17 billion to fund humanitarian operations and data showed that aid reached 70% of the people targeted.

While Lowcock noted the $35 billion needed for 2021 was a lot of money, he said it was a "very small" amount compared to what rich countries have spent protecting their citizens during the pandemic.

10:00am — Education institutions closed down due to rising cases: Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that the educational institutions across the country had to be closed down due to rising coronavirus cases.

"We had to close educational institutions because coronavirus infections were rising very fast. It was done with a heavy heart," said Mahmmod in a tweet.

The minister appealed to the students to use the time awa from school "not as a holiday but to revise their courses, do homework".

9:45am — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico reports 6,472 new coronavirus cases, 285 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 6,472 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 285 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,113,543 cases and 105,940 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

9:30am — Geneva, Switzerland — WHO says Mexico in 'bad shape' on coronavirus, sees 'serious problem'

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that Mexico is in "bad shape" regarding the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge, and urged the government to be serious about addressing the pandemic.

Mexico's coronavirus death tally, the fourth highest in the world, stands above 105,500. Confirmed cases are in excess of 1.1 million, but public health experts say the true figure is likely significantly higher.

"The number of increase in cases and deaths in Mexico is very worrisome," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing in Geneva. The number of weekly deaths had gone from 2,000 the week of October 12 to around 4,000 by November 23, he added. "This shows Mexico is in bad shape."

At least seven of Mexico City's 54 public hospitals treating COVID-19 patients are at full occupancy for coronavirus beds with respirators, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The OCHA said another 14 health centers risk being stretched, with COVID-19 bed occupancies exceeding 70%. It noted that Mexico's health ministry reported 63% of all general hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the capital are occupied.

"When both indicators, deaths and cases, increase I think this is a very serious problem and we would like to ask Mexico to be very serious," said Tedros.

9:00am — Shanghai, China — Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 18 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on November 30, down from 18 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement eight of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The remaining four cases were local infections reported in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to five from 17 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,542, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.