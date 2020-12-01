Erdogan announces complete lockdown in Turkey for 2 days a week

Deserted street leading to the historical Galata Tower is seen at the popular touristic neighbourhood of Beyoglu after a partial weekend curfew started during the COVID-19 outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey, November 21, 2020. — Reuters/Files

Turkey has decided to go for tougher restrictions to overcome the coronavirus pandemic as it announced that a complete lockdown will be observed across the country on weekends.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the country had opted for the move in light of increasing cases of coronavirus and the surge in deaths as a result of the virus.

A complete two-day lockdown will be imposed on Saturday and Sunday each week, he announced. People will not be allowed to leave their home from Friday 9pm to Monday 5pm.

Moreover, Turkey has bought 50 million vaccines which will be provided to citizens from the current month, president Erdoğan said.