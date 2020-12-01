Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Erdogan announces complete lockdown in Turkey for 2 days a week

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Deserted street leading to the historical Galata Tower is seen at the popular touristic neighbourhood of Beyoglu after a partial weekend curfew started during the COVID-19 outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey, November 21, 2020. — Reuters/Files

Turkey has decided to go for tougher restrictions to overcome the coronavirus pandemic as it announced that a complete lockdown will be observed across the country on weekends. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the country had opted for the move in light of increasing cases of coronavirus and the surge in deaths as a result of the virus. 

 A complete two-day lockdown will be imposed on Saturday and Sunday each week, he announced. People will not be allowed to leave their home from Friday 9pm to Monday 5pm. 

Moreover, Turkey has bought 50 million vaccines which will be provided to citizens from the current month, president Erdoğan said.

More From World:

Melania Trump thinking about writing tell-all book amid divorce rumours: report

Melania Trump thinking about writing tell-all book amid divorce rumours: report
Trudeau's support for farmers triggers diplomatic spat between India and Canada

Trudeau's support for farmers triggers diplomatic spat between India and Canada
In pictures: Kaavan explores new home in Cambodia, makes contact with another elephant

In pictures: Kaavan explores new home in Cambodia, makes contact with another elephant
Trolls attack British Islamic organisation after it tweets wrong picture of a married couple

Trolls attack British Islamic organisation after it tweets wrong picture of a married couple
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 1

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 1
Pakistan thanks OIC for steadfast support on Kashmir issue at 47th CFM session

Pakistan thanks OIC for steadfast support on Kashmir issue at 47th CFM session
Coronavirus vaccine: Moderna drug shows 100% efficacy against 'severe COVID-19'

Coronavirus vaccine: Moderna drug shows 100% efficacy against 'severe COVID-19'
Lunar eclipse in Pakistan: Can it affect your health?

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan: Can it affect your health?
Why is India not holding talks with Pakistan when it is talking to China: Mehbooba Mufti

Why is India not holding talks with Pakistan when it is talking to China: Mehbooba Mufti
UAE denounces 'heinous killing' of top Iranian nuclear scientist

UAE denounces 'heinous killing' of top Iranian nuclear scientist
Shiv Sena leader claims Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar joining party

Shiv Sena leader claims Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar joining party
England's coronavirus cases decrease by 30% during lockdown, reveals survey

England's coronavirus cases decrease by 30% during lockdown, reveals survey

Latest

view all