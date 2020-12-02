Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistani man in posession of more than 600 sexually explicipt videos of children arrested

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

NAROWAL: A Pakistani man has been arrested from Punjab after Brazil shared documents and other evidence linking the him to an international child pornography ring, the Federal Investigation Agency said Tuesday.

According to the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing in Gujranwala, the suspect was working for a global child sex abuse ring. Brazil, through the help of the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, had earlier shared data about the man with the government of Pakistan.

The deputy director of the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing, Mohammad Iqbal, said child pornography videos were being uploaded and downloaded through the online account, of the man identified as Riaz, a resident of Narowal.

The suspected paedophile had more than 600 sexually explicit videos of children in his possession, Iqbal noted, which were recovered by the FIA following his arrest. The man's laptop and other devices were sent for forensic testing and a case filed against him, he added.

A magistrate court has granted law enforcers four-day physical remand of the man.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab govt extends parole of PML-N's Shahbaz, Hamza for one day

Punjab govt extends parole of PML-N's Shahbaz, Hamza for one day
Another deadly day in Pakistan as COVID-19 claims 75 lives

Another deadly day in Pakistan as COVID-19 claims 75 lives
PM Imran Khan to attend oath-taking ceremony of Gilgit Baltistan cabinet today

PM Imran Khan to attend oath-taking ceremony of Gilgit Baltistan cabinet today
Coronavirus updates, December 2: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 2: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Public support split equally between opposition alliance, government narrative: survey

Public support split equally between opposition alliance, government narrative: survey
Pakistan's exports increase by 7.2% amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan's exports increase by 7.2% amid COVID-19 pandemic
Parliamentary committee meetings come to grinding halt due to coronavirus

Parliamentary committee meetings come to grinding halt due to coronavirus
More than a third of Pakistanis term PM Imran Khan's performance 'unsatisfactory': survey

More than a third of Pakistanis term PM Imran Khan's performance 'unsatisfactory': survey
Watch: Lawyers fire shots into the air, Lahore police register case

Watch: Lawyers fire shots into the air, Lahore police register case
Ishaq Dar BBC HARDtalk intervew: PTI lawmakers lash out at former finance minister

Ishaq Dar BBC HARDtalk intervew: PTI lawmakers lash out at former finance minister
After Ertugrul, PM Imran Khan wants PTV to air Turkish biographical series 'Yunus Emre'

After Ertugrul, PM Imran Khan wants PTV to air Turkish biographical series 'Yunus Emre'
In BBC HARDtalk interview, Ishaq Dar says he owns only one property in Pakistan

In BBC HARDtalk interview, Ishaq Dar says he owns only one property in Pakistan

Latest

view all