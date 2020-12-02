Pakistani man in posession of more than 600 sexually explicipt videos of children arrested

NAROWAL: A Pakistani man has been arrested from Punjab after Brazil shared documents and other evidence linking the him to an international child pornography ring, the Federal Investigation Agency said Tuesday.



According to the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing in Gujranwala, the suspect was working for a global child sex abuse ring. Brazil, through the help of the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, had earlier shared data about the man with the government of Pakistan.

The deputy director of the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing, Mohammad Iqbal, said child pornography videos were being uploaded and downloaded through the online account, of the man identified as Riaz, a resident of Narowal.

The suspected paedophile had more than 600 sexually explicit videos of children in his possession, Iqbal noted, which were recovered by the FIA following his arrest. The man's laptop and other devices were sent for forensic testing and a case filed against him, he added.

A magistrate court has granted law enforcers four-day physical remand of the man.