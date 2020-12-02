Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
7-year-old girl places 42 orders on Foodpanda by mistake, all riders arrive simultaneously

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Facebook/Dann Kayne Suarez

A seven-year-old girl in the Philippines tried placing an order for two boxes of chicken on Foodpanda but ended up placing 42 orders for the same item because of her slow internet connection and a glitch in the service's app.

As a result, all the riders arrived with the food at the same time, only to find that the order was placed by mistake. 

According to Asia One, the child was at home with her grandmother when she placed the order for both of them, adding that she learned about using the Foodpanda app from her parents, both of whom were at work at the time of the incident. 

The child had successfully placed food orders before, the report said. On November 25, however, her slow internet connection and a glitch in the app messed things up. 

When the girl placed her first order, the app showed an error. To fix the problem, she continued hitting the order placement tab about 40 times without realising that her orders were actually being placed. Her slow connection, however, kept showing an error. 

Within an hour, more than 30 riders arrived at her house simultaneously, the outlet reported. 

"While a bag of chicken fillet costs only 189 pesos (About Rs630), she would have had to pay 7,938 pesos (Rs26,390) for the sheer quantity delivered. The girl only had enough money to pay for a single order," the reported stated.

Upon finding out her mistake, the child started crying. Many of her neighbours rushed to help the child and bought some of the food from the riders, but many riders left without delivering the food as they were getting late for their next orders. 

