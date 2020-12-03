Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles pokes fun at his critic as he shares a hilarious post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Harry Styles amazed everyone with his response to Candace Owens - who had slammed the singer for sporting a dress on the cover of fashion magazine - in a hilarious way.

In response, the British singer made a dig at the American political commentator who said he wasn't 'manly' enough and flayed him for sporting a outfit in his recent shoot for Vogue magazine.

Owen reportedly criticised Harry, saying that men who wear clothes that are traditionally feminine are an 'attack' on Western masculinity.

The 26-year-old clearly thought the criticism was hilarious and took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and poked fun at Owen's catty comment.

He posted an amazing photo of himself rocking a blue dress with a frilly white blouse underneath as he posed eating a banana.

The music sensation captioned the post: "Bring back manly men."

Fans and commentators were quick to notice the post as they presumed that it was a clear response to Owens' post about him, which she made late last month.

Owens wrote: "There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this.

"In the West, the steady feminisation of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

"It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Harry Styles made fun of Candace Owens' comments and responded in his own style.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira stuns in latest picture

Shakira stuns in latest picture

Taylor Swift's re-recorded song 'Love Story' debuts in Ryan Reynolds commercial

Taylor Swift's re-recorded song 'Love Story' debuts in Ryan Reynolds commercial
Vikings: Prime Video's tweet regarding final episodes leaves fans worried

Vikings: Prime Video's tweet regarding final episodes leaves fans worried

Priyanka Chopra marks 2nd wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas in adorable post

Priyanka Chopra marks 2nd wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas in adorable post
Iqra Aziz nominated Best TV Actress for Lux Style Awards

Iqra Aziz nominated Best TV Actress for Lux Style Awards
Does Meghan Markle identify herself as black or biracial? Fans continue to argue

Does Meghan Markle identify herself as black or biracial? Fans continue to argue

Queen Elizabeth keeps horses 'first' in royal pecking order: report

Queen Elizabeth keeps horses 'first' in royal pecking order: report
Princess Diana’s bulimia came from ‘self-hate’: ‘Its like a secret disease’

Princess Diana’s bulimia came from ‘self-hate’: ‘Its like a secret disease’
The Queen’s ex-aid warns royals ‘will only stay if public’ wants them: report

The Queen’s ex-aid warns royals ‘will only stay if public’ wants them: report
Supergirl Melissa Benoist's 'controversial' social media posts won her millions of followers?

Supergirl Melissa Benoist's 'controversial' social media posts won her millions of followers?
Queen Elizabeth insisted all royal children ‘bow’ to her: report

Queen Elizabeth insisted all royal children ‘bow’ to her: report
Gillian Anderson treats 'The Crown' fans to behind-the-scenes pics

Gillian Anderson treats 'The Crown' fans to behind-the-scenes pics

Latest

view all