Harry Styles pokes fun at his critic as he shares a hilarious post

Harry Styles amazed everyone with his response to Candace Owens - who had slammed the singer for sporting a dress on the cover of fashion magazine - in a hilarious way.

In response, the British singer made a dig at the American political commentator who said he wasn't 'manly' enough and flayed him for sporting a outfit in his recent shoot for Vogue magazine.

Owen reportedly criticised Harry, saying that men who wear clothes that are traditionally feminine are an 'attack' on Western masculinity.

The 26-year-old clearly thought the criticism was hilarious and took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and poked fun at Owen's catty comment.

He posted an amazing photo of himself rocking a blue dress with a frilly white blouse underneath as he posed eating a banana.

The music sensation captioned the post: "Bring back manly men."

Fans and commentators were quick to notice the post as they presumed that it was a clear response to Owens' post about him, which she made late last month.

Owens wrote: "There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this.

"In the West, the steady feminisation of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

"It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Harry Styles made fun of Candace Owens' comments and responded in his own style.

