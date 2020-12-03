8-year-old killed in New Karachi cylinder blast

Apart from the one death, three people have also been injured in the blast. Photo: File

KARACHI: A child was killed and seven others injured in a gas cylinder explosion, which damaged a building in New Karachi, the police said Thursday.

The police said that the child was eight years old.

The injured were identified as 14-year-old Unzela, five-year-old Faisal, 40-year-old Adil, 18-year-old Nausheen, 18-year-old Saba and nine-year-old Saifulllah.

The police said that all the injured have been shifted to the burns ward of Civil hospital.

SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao said there are no reports of any more people trapped beneath the rubble.



Rao said the explosion was in a 120-yard house with one floor.