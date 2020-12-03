Coronavirus updates, December 3: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 406,810 on Thursday after 3,499 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, December 3, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 406,810

• AJK: 7,067

• Balochistan: 17,268

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,683

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 31,165

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 47,919

• Punjab: 121,083

• Sindh: 177,625

Deaths: 8,205

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,378

• Punjab: 3,091

• Sindh: 2,968

• Balochistan: 169

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 97

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 329

• AJK: 173

More than 64,469,705 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,492,029 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

11:30 — 48 NBA players test positive for COVID-19 as league gears up for new season

Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Wednesday, as players returned to their team's home markets for the start of the 2020-21 season on December 22.

The NBA said it tested 546 players as part of its "initial return-to-market testing phase," which kicked off between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30. Anyone who tested positive was placed in isolation until cleared under league rules.

The league had few issues keeping its "bubble" environment at Walt Disney World free of the novel coronavirus as it carried out the end of their delayed season earlier this year, but now faces many of the same challenges other North American leagues have playing in the COVID-19 era.

11:00am — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico reports 11,251 new coronavirus cases, 800 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 11,251 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 800 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,133,613 cases and 107,565 deaths.

The 11,251 new cases announced on Wednesday represent one of the biggest one-day totals recorded by Mexico since the pandemic began.

The government said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

10:30am — Berlin, Germany — Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,046

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,046 to 1,106,789, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 479 to 17,602, the tally showed.

10:00am — Lahore, Pakistan — Punjab govt bands indoor dining

The Punjab government has imposed complete ban on indoor dining in restaurants, cafes, hotels, etc.

Only outdoor dining, with adequate spacing between tables, and takeaway would be allowed.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab issued the orders under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and with the CM’s approval.



9:30am — Mumbai, India — India's coronavirus infections below 40,000 for fourth day in a row

India's daily rise in coronavirus infections stayed below 40,000 for a fourth straight day, as 35,551 new cases took the tally to 9.53 millon, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

India's daily rate has fallen since the south Asian nation reported the world's highest such tallies through most of August and September, despite a busy festival season last month that experts had warned could trigger a spike in infections.

But its tally remains the world's second highest after the United States, where the figure is 13.7 million.

Deaths in India rose by 526, taking the toll to 138,648, the ministry added.

9:00am — Shanghai, China — Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland registered 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all from overseas, according to the National Health Commission on Thursday.

Of the imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, four in Guangdong, two in Shandong, and one each in Hubei and Shaanxi provinces, the commission said in its daily report.

No COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Wednesday, and 18 patients were discharged from hospitals.