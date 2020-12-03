Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 3

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 3,499 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 406,810. With 39 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 8,205. So far, a total of 346,951 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 51,654.

With 42,904 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 8.1%.





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 63 countries. There have been at least 64,021,000 reported infections and 1,488,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 23 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 16,827,000 since the pandemic began.

With 160,586 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. Brazil was second with 38,578 new infections while India reported 38,323 and Russia 26,414.









