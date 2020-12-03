WATCH: Bike-borne gang loots, vandalise cars in Karachi

KARACHI: Multiple cases of robbers looting and vandalising cars have surfaced in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.



A viral CCTV footage shows a gang of four smashing windows of a car parked near the KDA Market and stealing goods. The robbers can be seen taking out LCD screen, gear lever and other items from the vehicles.

The video showed that the robbers fled on a motorcylce when they saw the owner of the car arrive. The incident occurred last night.

No arrests have been made in the case.