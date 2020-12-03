Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 03 2020
WATCH: Bike-borne gang loots, vandalise cars in Karachi

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

KARACHI: Multiple cases of robbers looting and vandalising cars have surfaced in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. 

A viral CCTV footage shows a gang of four smashing windows of a car parked near the KDA Market and stealing goods. The robbers can be seen taking out LCD screen, gear lever and other items from the vehicles. 

Read more: Police encounter: Five 'robbers' gunned down in Karachi's DHA Phase 4

The video showed that the robbers fled on a motorcylce when they saw the owner of the car arrive. The incident occurred last night.

No arrests have been made in the case. 

