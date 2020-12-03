Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 03 2020
Mahira Khan, others pour in support to Maya Ali for latest project

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Pakistan’s famed actress Maya Ali is excited to be back on set and is sharing her sentiments with her followers.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a snap of herself with writer, director Shoaib Mansoor.

The energy could be felt in the post as many of her cohorts supported her. 

"Aaaah!!! Best of luck Maya! You’re working with the besssstt," Mahira Khan wrote. 

"Best of luck maya," Minal Khan said. 

"Wohoooo!! All the best Mayaaaa," Zara Noor Abbas wrote.

In the caption Maya expressed her gratitude of working with Shoaib.

"First day on the set of #ABG. Blessed to have gotten a chance to work with the great Shoaib Sahab," the caption.

Take a look:



