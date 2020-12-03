Malala joins Tiktok, asks people to donate to her education fund

Education activist Malala Yousufzai has joined TikTok. — Still from TikTok video courtesy Malala Fund

Education activist Malala Yousufzai joined TikTok and requested support for her charity Malala Fund on "Giving Tuesday".

The TikTok video was shared by Malala Fund's Instagram account.



It consists of a short introduction of herself for those who are unfamiliar with her work — the provision of safe, quality and free education for girls around the world — which she said she has been doing for the past 12 years.



"Some of you might already know me. You might have heard my UN speech or Nobel speech — or might have read my book 'I am Malala', while some of you might not know me, so I'll briefly introduce myself," Malala can be seen saying.



The 23-year-old Oxford University graduate said she likes "shoes, comedy and reading books".



"On Giving Tuesday when you might be deciding to support different causes I ask you to support Malala Fund and help us ensure that all girls can go to school," she said, as a donate button flashed above her head.

Malala said that in return, she will answer some questions that fans send her way. "So donate now and I can't wait to hear from you!" she finished by saying.



'Most famous teenager'



On October 2012, Malala was shot in the head at point-blank range by the Taliban as she was returning home from her school in Swat valley.

Two years later, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.

She then became a UN Messenger of Peace in 2017, with a special focus on girls’ education.

Last year, Malala was chosen by Teen Vogue as as its cover person for its last issue of the decade and was also declared by UN declared "the most famous teenager in the world" in its Decade in Review.