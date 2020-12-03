Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Bhera assistant commissioner's unique approach to sealing school wins social media

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

The Assistant Commission (AC) Mohammad Murtaza interacting with students. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Mohammad Murtaza

Bhera's assistant commissioner Mohammad Murtaza sealed a school in a village on Thursday, but his approach with children won hearts on social media. 

In a tweet on Thursday, the assistant commissioner shared his experience where he went to seal a school in a village near Bhera after it was found that coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s were being violated.

However, upon his arrival at the site, he realised that non-compliance of SOPs was not the only problem but the negative impression in the minds of kids that authorities were taking away their access to education, also had to be done away with. 

"I sealed a school today. It was a small private school in a remote village half an hour away from Bhera. When the Headmaster saw us coming, he panicked and told the students to hide or run away. I did seal the school but tried doing it differently. Here’s what I did:

"I told all the kids to go back to class and carry-on their studies. I then went to every class and asked them if they were being good students[...].I then heard their 'sabaq' [lesson] of the day," Murtaza narrated on the micro-blogging site.

Stressing on the notion that "no child should be scared of authorities", Murtaza shared that he then sat with students to explain to them about their responsibility during the pandemic and why is it important for them to keep their families and loved ones safe from the disease.

"An AC is there to help and protect, not scare [children]!" he added.

The government official was pleasantly surprised during his exchange with students when he got to know, during a brief interaction, that they preferred education over vacations and staying-at-home. 

"What surprised me today was the dedication of these kids to study. In every class, I asked them if they wanted “chutti” - go home and relax!"

"When I was in school, we always wanted more and more holidays but in this village [Khan Muhammad Wala], the kids didn’t want the school to close!" he continued.

Murtaza admitted that sending the children back home felt "terrible" and "sick".

"How coronavirus has changed the world. The same people who campaigned for greater enrolment are now trying to close the schools. As an advocate for education, sending these kids home in a place where distance-learning is impossible, felt terrible and sick," the official added. 


More From Pakistan:

PEMRA issues notice to TV channels for rebroadcasting Ishaq Dar's BBC interview

PEMRA issues notice to TV channels for rebroadcasting Ishaq Dar's BBC interview
European Union ban on PIA flights to remain after some conditions still 'not met'

European Union ban on PIA flights to remain after some conditions still 'not met'
Significant growth in home textiles, pharmaceuticals & other exports: Abdul Razak Dawood

Significant growth in home textiles, pharmaceuticals & other exports: Abdul Razak Dawood
Karachi coronavirus update: Smart lockdown imposed in several areas of district central

Karachi coronavirus update: Smart lockdown imposed in several areas of district central
Karachi University to hold Visual Studies entry test on Dec 6

Karachi University to hold Visual Studies entry test on Dec 6
Prince Charles, PM Imran Khan discuss coronavirus, climate change in phone call

Prince Charles, PM Imran Khan discuss coronavirus, climate change in phone call
Prominent lawyer Babar Sattar recommended for post of additional judge at IHC

Prominent lawyer Babar Sattar recommended for post of additional judge at IHC
PTI's Noor Alam tests positive for coronavirus

PTI's Noor Alam tests positive for coronavirus
52 detained in KP for violating coronavirus SOPs at Peshawar BRT stations, stops

52 detained in KP for violating coronavirus SOPs at Peshawar BRT stations, stops
International community took Pakistan's dossier on Indian terrorism very seriously, says DG ISPR

International community took Pakistan's dossier on Indian terrorism very seriously, says DG ISPR
Shehbaz, Hamza escorted back to prison in Lahore

Shehbaz, Hamza escorted back to prison in Lahore
PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Kafaalat policy for special persons

PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Kafaalat policy for special persons

Latest

view all