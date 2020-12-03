It is PM Imran Khan's vision to promote cultural values through films: Faraz

Federal minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz. — PID/Files

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said Thursday that the revival and development of the country's film industry is the government's priority and it will take all possible measures to solve its problems.

The minister met a delegation of the Pakistan Film Producers Association (PFPA), who briefed him about the present issues of the film industry.

The delegation said that it wants to improve the standard of film production and it needs the government's full cooperation in this regard.

The information minister said that the government is determined to provide a suitable atmosphere for the production and promotion of films in the country.

However, he urged film producers to ensure the film industry evolved according to the modern times and catered to the audience accordingly.

Faraz told the PFPA that the department of information ministry is making the film industry more active and effective.

The information minister said that it is Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to promote our cultural values through films.

He said that films not only provide entertainment but they are an impressive medium of reformation of society and the education of masses.

He further said that the government wants to introduce Pakistan's positive image before the world through films.

"We have to educate our future generations about our bright history and great personalities and films can play a useful role in this regard," he said.

Faraz said scriptwriters, musicians, and technicians must be paid suitable amount of money so that their efforts and talents are recognised.

He promised that the government will negotiate with Iran and Turkey with regard to cooperation in the department of films and art.

The delegation of the PFPA, led by Mian Amjad Farzand, consisted of Chaudhry Ijaz Kamran, Alia Rasheed, Rao Shahzad, Rana Naeem, while Additional Secretary Information Shaeera Shahid and other officials of the Ministry of Information were also present on the occasion.