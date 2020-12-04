Coronavirus updates, December 4: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 410,072 on Friday after 3,262 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, December 4, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 410,072

• AJK: 7,151

• Balochistan: 17,333

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,692

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 31,639

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 48,264

• Punjab: 121,753

• Sindh: 179,240

Deaths: 8,260

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,389

• Punjab: 3,115

• Sindh: 2,983

• Balochistan: 169

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 98

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 332

• AJK: 174

More than 65,220,566 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,506,157 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

12:15pm — Berlin Germany — Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 23,449

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 23,449 to 1,130,238, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 432 to 18,034, the tally showed.

12:00pm — Moderna to supply up to 125 million COVID-19 vaccine doses globally in first quarter

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.

The company said 85 million to 100 million of those doses would be available in the United States, with 15 million to 25 million available outside the country.

The first-quarter doses are within the 500 million to up to 1 billion doses the company expects to manufacture globally in 2021, Moderna said.

Results from an early-stage trial showed that the vaccine, mRNA-1273, produced high levels of binding and neutralizing antibodies that declined slightly over time, but remained elevated in all participants three months after the booster vaccination, the company said.

The drug maker’s shares were down about 2% at $154.4 after the bell.

11:45am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Former accountability judge Arshad Malik passes away due to coronavirus

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik passed away due to novel coronavirus on Friday, Geo News reported quoting unnamed sources.

The ex-judge was admitted in a private hospital for past few days.

11:30am — Seoul, South Korea — S Korea reports 629 new coronavirus cases, highest in nine months

South Korea reported 629 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number in nine months.

Of the new cases, 295 were from capital Seoul alone, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported.

11:15am — Shanghai, China — Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on December 3, up from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. There were also two locally transmitted infections in the Inner Mongolia region, the commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 12 from five cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,584, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

11:00am — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico reports 11,030 new coronavirus cases, 608 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 11,030 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 608 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,144,643 cases and 108,173 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

10:30am — Lahore, Pakistan — Players may have got virus during travel, says PCB CEO

The members of Pakistani contingent may have contracted coronavirus during their travelling to New Zealand, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said.

The senior PCB official was quoted by a UK media outlet as saying.

Eight members of the 53-strong Pakistan squad have tested positive for the virus since arriving in New Zealand which has disturbed the team’s schedule and a four-day match of Pakistan Shaheens was cancelled as well.

Wasim Khan said that tests of all members of the squad, coaches and supporting staff were conducted at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.



10:00am — Christchurch, New Zealand — Pakistan squad denied permission to train amid coronavirus fears

The New Zealand Cricket authorities on Friday refused to grant an exemption for the training of the Pakistani squad during the managed isolation period.

New Zealand health department, in a statement, said that following careful consideration regarding coronavirus, the Director-General of Health has confirmed that he will not be granting the exemption which would allow the Pakistani Shaheens to return back in fields in order to train in groups while completing their time in managed isolation in Christchurch.

The decision has reportedly added frustration among Pakistan squad members which are already in managed isolation for almost 10 days now.



9:30am — Karachi, Pakistan — PTI govt plans infectious disease centre in Pakistan modelled after US CDC

The PTI government is planning to establish a Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – similar to the Atlanta-based national public health institute in the United States, Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan told The News.

But what about NIH?



But Pakistan already has a public health institution; the Islamabad-based National Institute of Health (NIH). “In its present form, NIH is not fulfilling the function of a centre for disease control and prevention despite having a national laboratory,” said Sultan.

The physician explained that the NIH has a different function and is headed in the right direction “under current leadership but unfortunately it is not serving the purpose for which it was established”.

The planned centre would be a different institution – it would gather information on diseases, analyse, and recommend actions and issue guidelines on all aspects of health.

9:15am — Mardan, Pakistan — District administration seals two markets

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Sehrish Nigar on Thursday shared that two markets, 30 shops, three schools and four restaurants have been in the area for violating the coronavirus SOPs in the city area.

9:00am — Islamabad, Pakistan — NA secretariat closed for eight days to contain COVID-19

As the Coronavirus cases continued to be reported in the Parliament House, the National Assembly Secretariat has been closed for 8 days from December 4 to December 11 to contain Covid-19 cases and for disinfection of Assembly precincts.

Though the offices of the National Assembly Secretariat will remain closed for 8 day, yet the dispensary of Parliament House will be operational.

According to a notification, from December 4 to December 11, the employees shall perform duties from homes, however, they will be required to ensure their availability through electronic communications.