Friday Dec 04 2020
CM Buzdar okays three new parks to combat air pollution in Punjab

Friday Dec 04, 2020

The new parks will be at the Kalar Kahar Salt Range, Kheri Murat and Pabbi Rasool. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved construction of three new parks in the province. 

This was announced by Special Assistant to the CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet on Friday. Awan said the decision was taken to overcome air pollution in the province. 

One of the parks will span across 13,700 acres at the Kalar Kahar Salt Range while two recreational parks will be built at Kheri Murat and Pabbi Rasool spreading across 8,749 acres and 38,874 acres respectively. 

Awan said that the move will not only provide safe havens for wildlife but also promote tourism in the province.

Meanwhile, Lahore became the city with the second-worst air quality worldwide after recording 293 particulate matter on Friday.

This is the second time in two weeks that Lahore has been among the top worst-ranked cities. Last week, the provincial capital was tagged as the most polluted city in the world after recording an AQI six times over the safe limit. On November 23, a grey haze engulfed the city as the AQI climbed to 306. 

