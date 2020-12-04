Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Lahore ranks second-worst city on air quality index

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

KARACHI: Lahore became the city with the second-worst air quality worldwide after recording 293 particulate matter on Friday. 

New Delhi topped the ranks while Dhaka is ranked as the third-worst city for air quality. Meanwhile, Karachi is ranked at number 18. 

Last week, the provincial capital was tagged as the most polluted city in the world after recording an AQI six times over the safe limit. On November 23, a grey haze engulfed the city as the AQI climbed to 306. 

Read more: Lahore ranks world’s most polluted city yet again, with 'hazardous' air quality

The satisfactory levels of AQI, as per US Environment Protection Agency, is under 50. Any number above 300 is classified as hazardous. 

To reduce the smog, the Punjab's disaster management authority has sealed around 613 brick kilns, 2,148 industries, impounded 8,579 vehicles, and arrested 478 people. 

