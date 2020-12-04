Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
OCOur Correspondent

Pre-arrest bail of PPP lawmaker, sons extended in liquor smuggling case

By
OCOur Correspondent

Friday Dec 04, 2020

A Pakistani official uses a steamroller to crush bottles of liquor in the outskirts of Karachi on February 20, 2020 during an event organized by the Pakistan Coast Guards to destroy seized illicit alcohol and drugs smuggled into the country. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: A customs court in Karachi on Friday extended the pre-arrest bail of a PPP lawmaker and his sons in a case pertaining to the smuggling of at least 6,000 bottles of imported liquor under the cover of diplomatic exemption.

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) submitted a challan against PPP's Roshan Junejo and his sons Ghiyas and Sujawal in the court today. The challan also lists constables Shoaib and Irfan Ali, clearing agent Mohammad Sohail and four others as suspects. They are charged with smuggling liquor, violating customs laws, and providing false information.

The challan said Yamin and Ghiyas purchased the alcohol on import quota and altered diplomatic papers. Sohail is accused of trying to clear a container loaded with liquor by giving it a police escort through the Hyderabad toll plaza on September 23.

The challan said the alcohol is sold in black. MCC said the lawmaker, his sons, and foreign diplomatic staff facilitated the smuggling. 

Read more: Hundreds of kilos of 'chars', crystal meth seized by Pakistan Coast Guards

Read more: Rs20 million worth of liquor seized by Pakistan Navy

During the hearing, the suspects filed an application seeking the return of seized items including car, cash, and mobile phones.

Wrapping up proceedings for the day, the customs court issued notice to the investigating officer (IO) for December 18.  

More From Pakistan:

Breaking with the past: Pakistan, Bangladesh look to rebuild ties

Breaking with the past: Pakistan, Bangladesh look to rebuild ties
Met office says 'routine' fog in Karachi to continue till Dec 10

Met office says 'routine' fog in Karachi to continue till Dec 10
Lahore ranks second-worst city on air quality index

Lahore ranks second-worst city on air quality index
CM Buzdar okays three new parks to combat air pollution in Punjab

CM Buzdar okays three new parks to combat air pollution in Punjab
Former accountability judge Arshad Malik passes away due to coronavirus

Former accountability judge Arshad Malik passes away due to coronavirus
Coronavirus updates, December 4: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 4: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Theft case against TikTok stars Hareem Shah, Sandal Khattak dismissed

Theft case against TikTok stars Hareem Shah, Sandal Khattak dismissed
MDCAT 2020 results likely to be delayed after new SHC order

MDCAT 2020 results likely to be delayed after new SHC order
PTI govt plans infectious disease centre in Pakistan modelled after US CDC

PTI govt plans infectious disease centre in Pakistan modelled after US CDC
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 4

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 4
In address to UN, PM Imran Khan appeals for urgent economic support for developing nations amid pandemic

In address to UN, PM Imran Khan appeals for urgent economic support for developing nations amid pandemic
UAE visas not suspended for Pakistanis officially: Foreign Ministry

UAE visas not suspended for Pakistanis officially: Foreign Ministry

Latest

view all