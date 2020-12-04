Pre-arrest bail of PPP lawmaker, sons extended in liquor smuggling case

A Pakistani official uses a steamroller to crush bottles of liquor in the outskirts of Karachi on February 20, 2020 during an event organized by the Pakistan Coast Guards to destroy seized illicit alcohol and drugs smuggled into the country. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: A customs court in Karachi on Friday extended the pre-arrest bail of a PPP lawmaker and his sons in a case pertaining to the smuggling of at least 6,000 bottles of imported liquor under the cover of diplomatic exemption.

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) submitted a challan against PPP's Roshan Junejo and his sons Ghiyas and Sujawal in the court today. The challan also lists constables Shoaib and Irfan Ali, clearing agent Mohammad Sohail and four others as suspects. They are charged with smuggling liquor, violating customs laws, and providing false information.

The challan said Yamin and Ghiyas purchased the alcohol on import quota and altered diplomatic papers. Sohail is accused of trying to clear a container loaded with liquor by giving it a police escort through the Hyderabad toll plaza on September 23.

The challan said the alcohol is sold in black. MCC said the lawmaker, his sons, and foreign diplomatic staff facilitated the smuggling.

During the hearing, the suspects filed an application seeking the return of seized items including car, cash, and mobile phones.

Wrapping up proceedings for the day, the customs court issued notice to the investigating officer (IO) for December 18.