Sunday Nov 15 2020
Hundreds of kilos of 'chars', crystal meth seized by Pakistan Coast Guards

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

A PCG spokesperson said drugs were supposed to be smuggled out of Pakistan through sea. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Hundreds of kilogrammes worth of 'chars', or hashish, and crystal meth were seized by Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) during an operation carried out in Pasni, near Balochistan's port city of Gwadar.

According to a spokesperson, PCG personnel foiled a bid to smuggle the contraband abroad, recovering almost 2,700kg chars and more than 100kg of crystal methamphetamine, a highly addictive drug commonly known as ice.

The hundreds of kilos of drugs were hidden in the mountains of Pasni, the PCG spokesperson said, adding that the contraband was supposed to be smuggled out of Pakistan through sea.

At international rates, the drugs seized were worth Rs17.275 billion, they noted.

