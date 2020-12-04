Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 04 2020
Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed with latest statement

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Billie Eilish  announced to cancel her entire world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media, the "Bad Guy Hitmaker said she would provide refunds to her fans.

"Hi guys. i wish that I could have seen you on tour this year. i've missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can't even tell you," she said.

Eilish added: "We’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can.

The singer added: "Keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we're ready and it's safe we'll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour. (sic)"

She signed off: "I love you so much, stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask (sic)."


