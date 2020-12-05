Can't connect right now! retry
Price of sugar falls by Rs20 soon after arrival of new sugar in market

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Price of sugar has gone down by Rs20-23 per kilogramme soon after the arrival of new sugar in the market, with the commodity selling at Rs85 per kg on average in the open market.

Citizens say the new prices come as a relief but the government should take action to bring down the prices of other commodities too.

For the last two months, sugar price in some cities had gone up by Rs11 or more per kg but due to timely crushing of sugarcane and the arrival of local sugar in the open market, the price has begun to decrease.

Chairman All Pakistan Traders Association Ajmal Baloch said that the average whole sale price of sugar has come down to Rs80 per kg while it had earlier soared as high as Rs110 per kg.

He said that the crushing of sugarcane is underway now and as the new sugar started flooding the market began coming down fast.

The ex-mills rate of sugar in Sindh and Punjab is now Rs78 per kg, Baloch said.

Chairman All Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Iskandar Khan demanded that the government take strict action to further bring down the price of sugar and maintain it, and should take serious measures to halt sugar smuggling. 

