WHO says still long way to go for pandemic to be over

Britain has already approved the COVID-19 vaccine, while the US is also likely to approve two vaccines in the coming weeks. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

Even though people from across the globe have started seeing some light at the end of the tunnel after Britain approved Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, WHO experts say that a growing perception that the pandemic is over is a cause of concern.

According to Reuters, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said that there is still a long way to go for the pandemic to be over, adding that its ultimate end depends upon the decisions of individuals and governments even when the vaccine is globally rolled out.



“We know it’s been a hard year and people are tired, but in hospitals that are running at or over capacity it’s the hardest it can possibly be,” he said.

“The truth is that at present, many places are witnessing very high transmission of the COVID-19 virus, which is putting enormous pressure on hospitals, intensive care units, and health workers.”

Commenting on the likely approval of two more vaccines in the United States, WHO’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan cautioned against complacency in the wake of vaccine roll-out.

"Although they are a major part of the battle against COVID-19, vaccines would not on their own end the pandemic," he warned. "Vaccines do not equal zero COVID,” he said.

Ryan added that some countries, with a high number of COVID-19 cases, would be required to impose stricter safety measures for some time into the future, otherwise, there will be a risk of a further rise in the cases, together with a yo-yoing of the pandemic.

“We are in a pivotal moment in some countries. There are health systems in some countries at the point of collapse,” he said.

