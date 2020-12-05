Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 05 2020
Meghan Markle's engagement dress designers Ralph & Russo involved in court battle

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Fashion designers Ralph & Russo, who prepared Meghan Markle's iconic engagement dress, are reportedly facing a court battle over an unpaid bill for an event to a party.

They were reportedly ordered by the County Court to give £70,000 to events company Banana Split who organised a glamorous event for the designers in Paris earlier this year.

As per reports, the amount owed is almost equal to the cost of the high-end fashion label's black tulle gown and silk ruffled skirt that the Duchess of Sussex rocked for her official photoshoot with Prince Harry to announce the couple’s engagement in 2017.

US singer Ne-Yo wowed the audience with stunning performance at the event, which was part of Paris Fashion Week and attended by many celebrities, including Dove Cameron and Kat Graham and model Maya Henry.

It featured six three-metre high floral sculptures, a circular bar, clad in silver-mirrors, and a large decorative tree to fascinate the guests.

According to Mail, fashion designers Ralph and Russo had paid three instalments totalling £96,118.74 before the event took place but declined to make any further payments afterwards.

