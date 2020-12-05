Letitia Wright berated after ‘dangerous’ anti-vaccination video

Hollywood star Letitia Wright is getting criticized after her recent controversial statement about the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Black Panther star had shared her apprehensions and theories through a video regarding the much-awaited vaccine that is being seen as the only cure to curtail the escalating global pandemic.

The tweet by Wright was eventually deleted by her following the overwhelming criticism she received over ‘dangerous misinformation.’

The video showed presenter Tomi Arayomi explaining how he is "big sceptic of needles and vaccinations in general.”

"I don't understand vaccines medically,” he said while explaining his qualms.

After sharing the video, Wright then started defending herself in a series of charged social media exchanges.

"It is not my intention to make anyone upset, nor am I saying don't take it. I'm just concerned about what's in it that's all. Isn't that fair to question?” she wrote.

"If you don't conform to popular opinions, but ask questions and think for yourself... you get cancelled,” she added.

Posting a statement later, in a bid to clear the air, she wrote: “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”