Meghan Markle traveled on Royal Train with Queen — a perk Kate has yet to receive

Meghan Markle traveled on Royal Train with Queen, Kate Middleton still waiting for

Meghan Markle, who entered the British royal family in 2018, was lucky enough to be invited by the Queen to use the Royal Train, a chance that her senior sister-in-law Kate Middleton still hasn't been bestowed with.

Meghan Markle, who tied the knot to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, was invited by the Queen to join her to travel to Chester for the royal engagement. Her Majesty and the Duchess of Sussex travelled together on the royal trail.

However, Kate Middleton, who is senior to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle in the royal family and has been there for nine years, is still waiting for the opportunity.

The Duchess of Cambridge has not travelled on the royal train because there has not be a reason for her to, and neither has the Queen ever invited her.

According to the Mirror UK, Queen Victoria was the first to use the royal train and since then it has been used by the British monarchs.

The train has bedrooms, bathrooms, a sitting room and a large dining room. It has also an office for the Queen where she works during travel.