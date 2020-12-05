Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth hashes clever plan ‘to get around covid rules’ for Boxing Day: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Queen Elizabeth hashes clever plan ‘to get around covid rules’ for Boxing Day: report

Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas plans might have been trampled upon due to Covid-19, but it appears she has engineered a way for her to spend Boxing Day with the entire royal fold.

Details surrounding the Queen’s ingenious plans were unveiled by 9Honey's Natalie Oliveri.

She claimed, "It is going to be very different this year. Normally, Christmas would be celebrated at Sandringham in Norfolk, just a few hours out of London.”

"The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Wessex, Prince Andrew and Fergie would all be there. But, none of that will take place as normal this year.”

"The Queen is only allowed to have two other royal households with her on Christmas Day. It sounds like she has picked Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their two children.”

"Prince Charles and Camilla could also be invited. But then that's it. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are likely to face the axe this year. If the children do go, they have been told they are not allowed to hug the Queen.”

"They are not allowed to hug Prince Phillip and that would be really, really hard. They are 94 and 99 years old after all. The Queen, though, has come up with a plan though to get around those two household rules.”

"On Boxing Day, they have the Boxing Day hunt, when the Royal Family go out and shoot pheasant and they shoot deer. The Queen is likely to get around those household rules because that hunt is classified as a sporting event. Up to 30 people can attend, so the Queen can have her whole family around on Boxing Day.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Black Eyed Peas' member opens up about making of Shakira's new music video

'The Black Eyed Peas' member opens up about making of Shakira's new music video

BTS leave ARMY in splits with their past dating escapades

BTS leave ARMY in splits with their past dating escapades
Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’

Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’
Meet the 'Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül

Meet the 'Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül
BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'

BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'
Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Shawn Mendes secretly crushed on Camila Cabello for five years

Shawn Mendes secretly crushed on Camila Cabello for five years
Meghan Markle traveled on Royal Train with Queen — a perk Kate has yet to receive

Meghan Markle traveled on Royal Train with Queen — a perk Kate has yet to receive
Monarchy weakening at a rapid pace after Prince Andrew and Harry’s scandals

Monarchy weakening at a rapid pace after Prince Andrew and Harry’s scandals
Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

BTS Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return

BTS Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return
Queen to get Netflix account after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry signed multi-million deal?

Queen to get Netflix account after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry signed multi-million deal?

Latest

view all