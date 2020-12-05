Queen Elizabeth hashes clever plan ‘to get around covid rules’ for Boxing Day: report

Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas plans might have been trampled upon due to Covid-19, but it appears she has engineered a way for her to spend Boxing Day with the entire royal fold.

Details surrounding the Queen’s ingenious plans were unveiled by 9Honey's Natalie Oliveri.

She claimed, "It is going to be very different this year. Normally, Christmas would be celebrated at Sandringham in Norfolk, just a few hours out of London.”

"The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Wessex, Prince Andrew and Fergie would all be there. But, none of that will take place as normal this year.”

"The Queen is only allowed to have two other royal households with her on Christmas Day. It sounds like she has picked Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their two children.”

"Prince Charles and Camilla could also be invited. But then that's it. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are likely to face the axe this year. If the children do go, they have been told they are not allowed to hug the Queen.”

"They are not allowed to hug Prince Phillip and that would be really, really hard. They are 94 and 99 years old after all. The Queen, though, has come up with a plan though to get around those two household rules.”

"On Boxing Day, they have the Boxing Day hunt, when the Royal Family go out and shoot pheasant and they shoot deer. The Queen is likely to get around those household rules because that hunt is classified as a sporting event. Up to 30 people can attend, so the Queen can have her whole family around on Boxing Day.”