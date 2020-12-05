Can't connect right now! retry
Prize Bond Schedule 2021 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

The Central Directorate of National Saving has issued a schedule of draw dates for 2021, for which further details are available on the National Savings website (www.savings.gov.pk).

The Prize bond draws are held by a committee constituted by the Central Directorate of National Savings and are open to the general public. The winning prize bonds are drawn through a manually operated draw machine (HODM), which is usually operated by special children in front of Committee members and the general public attending the draw ceremony.

The draw machine (HODM) is also checked by the general public before the start of the draw. The public may also attend the prize bond draw ceremony on the production of their original CNIC.

Prize bonds can be purchased and encashed in any quantity at all field offices of SBP BSC (State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation Bank), offices of National Saving Centers, and designated branches of all commercial banks.

You will find the dates and locations of the various Prize Bonds Draws of Pakistan below:

Meanwhile, the CDNS has not issued the schedule for the prize bond of Rs25,000.

