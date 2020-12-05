Haier Pakistan sets record by producing half a million refrigerators in 2020

Javed Afridi, CEO of Haier Pakistan, congratulated Haier's management on achieving the record. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Javed Afridi

Haier Pakistan has set a record by manufacturing half a million refrigerator units in the year 2020.

According to a statement by Haier: "The popularity and record sales of Haier, the best brand in the world and in Pakistan, in home appliances, continues in the year 2020. Haier Pakistan has built a record 500,000 refrigerators in 2020, which is a testament to the full confidence of Pakistani consumers in Haier and the demand for Haier in the market."



Javed Afridi, CEO of Haier Pakistan, congratulated Haier's management and workers on the completion of the record and also thanked Pakistani consumers on social media.

According to the statement, Afridi said that due to the economic policies introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, Pakistan's economy is on the right trajectory and "Inshallah, there will be more record productions in the year 2021".